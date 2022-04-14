North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

Ladybug Crossing Early Learning Center plans to expand its operations into the former North Platte Kids Academy Building this spring. Ladybug Crossing will lead all operations for its north campus in a building owned by Great Plains Health. The north campus will open this spring at 1210 S. Ash St. The Ladybug Crossing main campus will remain at 491 W. State Farm Road.
North Platte’s main approach to Great Plains Health’s front door will be among streets tackled next week in the city’s ongoing repaving campaign. Workers won’t be resurfacing West Leota Street directly in front of the hospital, City Engineer Brent Burklund said Thursday. But Western Engineering Inc....
A trio of Lincoln County grass fires wiped out the weekend plans of most west central Nebraska firefighters not already engaged against the massive 35,000-acre wildfire in Gosper and Furnas counties. Fortunately for local residents, only remnants of last year’s growing season were consumed in the unconnected blazes northeast and...
