North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

Ladybug Crossing Early Learning Center plans to expand its operations into the former North Platte Kids Academy Building this spring. Ladybug Crossing will lead all operations for its north campus in a building owned by Great Plains Health. The north campus will open this spring at 1210 S. Ash St. The Ladybug Crossing main campus will remain at 491 W. State Farm Road.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO