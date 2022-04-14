OBITUARY: Carolyn Jean McNeese

Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Smyrna. Will Brasfield joined Thomas & Hutton’s Environmental Department in Smyrna as a Field. Representative. Will’s previous experience includes several years as an operating engineer constructing mainline natural gas pipelines, and in the structural steel industry before obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. His responsibilities as a Field Representative include construction observation services for municipal infrastructure projects. Will is currently overseeing the Olive Branch Sewer Trunk Line project consisting of over 5-miles of 24-inch gravity sewer line for the Town of Smyrna as well as the Main Street Water Booster Station which has a capacity of 3.0 MGD for the City of Spring Hill. Will serves as the liaison between Thomas & Hutton Project Managers and contractors, effectively administering contracts and providing guidance on various project situations.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO