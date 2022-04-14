OBITUARY: Alma Condra

Mr. Eldridge David Posey passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, he was 89 years old. He was born on February 12th, 1933 outside of Murfreesboro, TN in his parent’s home where the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center now stands. He was the son of the late John F. and Nellie Grey Johnson Posey. His parents moved in 1938 to a new home and farm in the Sharpsville community, where he grew up.

