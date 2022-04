MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Track and field’s most premier event is coming to Oregon summer 2022The world athletics championships are coming to the united states for the first time in history. Arkansas will have a former razorback compete in the games Taliyah Brooks competed for the razorbacks track and field program between 2014 through 2018. […]

MONROE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO