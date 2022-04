WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently took to social media to show off the white wedding gown she plans to wear for the upcoming nuptials with Reggie. WWE has announced a double wedding ceremony for Monday’s RAW. Besides Reggie and Brooke, Akira Tozawa and Tamina will also be tying the knot in a pair of kayfabe ceremonies. R-Truth will be the marriage officiant. Earlier this week on RAW, the two couples celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, which featured appearances from Humberto and Angel of Los Lotharios, Nikki A.S.H and R-Truth. The two couples got engaged on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO