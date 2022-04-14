ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida mom wants answers after Microsoft exec husband gunned down in front of 2-year-old

By Rebecca Rosenberg
 2 days ago

A devastated widow is begging for the public’s help after her young Microsoft executive husband was gunned down in front of their 2-year-old daughter in an upscale suburb of north Florida. A family portrait of Jared and Kirsten Bridegan. ( ) “It was pure cowardice and evil,” said...

