Florida mom wants answers after Microsoft exec husband gunned down in front of 2-year-old
By Rebecca Rosenberg
foxwilmington.com
2 days ago
A devastated widow is begging for the public’s help after her young Microsoft executive husband was gunned down in front of their 2-year-old daughter in an upscale suburb of north Florida. A family portrait of Jared and Kirsten Bridegan. ( ) “It was pure cowardice and evil,” said...
CHILLING new details have emerged in the case of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli as her ex is arrested in connection to her disappearance. Days after the 37-year-old left home to pick up her daughter and disappeared, local law enforcement is saying they consider her "missing" and "in danger." “We...
A mother is mourning the death of her 1-year-old son, whose body was found in a septic tank near their Florida home earlier this week. Authorities in rural Putnam County announced on Monday that they had found the body of Jose Lara, who disappeared while playing in the family's backyard the previous afternoon.
A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
A California woman long wanted in connection with her husband’s 2015 shooting death has been arrested in Mexico, authorities say. Antoine Smith was just 35 years old when he was found dead in a bedroom at his Victorville, Calif. home on May 12, 2015. Deputies with the San Bernardino...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
A Florida dad accused of killing his wife and three children told jurors Wednesday that he walked into his home to discover the children dead by his wife's hand. But the day before, those same jurors heard a recorded confession in which the alleged murderer, Anthony Todt, 46, admitted committing the crime.
PRO bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died aged 44. The former Arnold Classic champion's death was confirmed by Generation Iron yesterday. McMillan was widely reported to have suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill. His death comes shortly after he opened up about past heart issues and had...
Perlita is one of the few dogs who have yet to witness what it means to have a loving and caring home. Before being rescued by Barking Mad Dog Rescue, Perlita was with a crazy hoarder for 11 years. Not love marks. The woman kept her in the worst of...
Should one parent have veto power over the other when it comes to naming a baby?. The birth of a baby is an exciting time for all involved. Whether it's the expectant parents, or the loved ones of those having the child, with 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's an experience that many get to have on a daily basis.
Comments / 0