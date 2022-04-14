ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Starbucks Joins 18 Unionized Locations Across The U.S., First In Pennsylvania

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Starbucks in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has made history.

The staff voted to become the first unionized Starbucks in Pennsylvania.

The coffee shop is now joining 18 unionized locations across the country.

In a statement, management said they’re happy to carry the torch in Pittsburgh.

They considered the win on Wednesday as a win for baristas across the commonwealth.

