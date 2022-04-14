Google To Invest More Than $15 Million In Pennsylvania

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big investment is coming to the Keystone State.

Google is investing more than $15 million in Pennsylvania this year, including expanding its office space in Bakery Square by one additional floor.

About 800 people work at Google’s Pittsburgh local offices.

Mayor Ed Gainey said he is looking forward to partnering with them as they continue to provide digital resources to the community.