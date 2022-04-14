ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Wanted on outstanding Felony Warrants in Barry County, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Sheriff Danny Boyd of Barry County requests assistance of the public to locate two individuals this week wanted on Felony warrants in the county.

If you know the whereabouts of these wanted subjects please contact dispatch at 417-847-3121 or our office at 417-847-6556. You can remain anonymous.”

WILLIAM LINDSEY

  • Wanted on the following, Capias Bond:
  • Probation Violation
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Multiple Arkansas Warrants

DEVEN BLOCK

  • Wanted on the following Capias Bond:
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child involving Drugs – 1st

This is a developing story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

