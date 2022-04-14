ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘I dream of bees’: one boy’s encounter with a swarm in Sicily led to a lifetime’s devotion

By Monica Pelliccia
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjG6b_0f8uXEVA00
Beekeeper Carlo Amodeo points out the queen in one of his apiaries of Sicilian black bees in Trabia, Sicily.

It was love at first sight when five-year-old Carlo Amodeo first saw a swarm of black bees. He could not stop thinking about them and every night for a week he had the same dream: of building a house for the bees made from wood using his toy carpentry set.

Amodeo, now 62, still remembers that first encounter. It took place in the 1960s, while he was spending the summer with his mother at the seaside 30 minutes from Palermo, in north-west Sicily. He saw the swarm hanging from an olive trunk during a stroll in the countryside. “I was paralysed, motionless like a dog pointing at prey,” he recalls. “Then my mother dragged me off to the beach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsiUa_0f8uXEVA00
Olive trees, prickly pear and a carpet of yellow sorrel flowers surround Amodeo’s beehives. Photograph: Monica Pelliccia

Today, Amodeo has been a beekeeper for more than 40 years. And though he never built that bee house, he has been instrumental in helping the recovery of the Sicilian black bee (Apis mellifera siciliana), along with Palermo University and researchers.

The global threats to bee survival are well-known: pesticides, the climate crisis, monoculture and diseases. But it was hybridisation that brought Sicilian black bees close to extinction in the 1970s.

“Moving bee subspecies to different territories has strong consequences: hybridisation erodes natural diversity and weakens them,” says Cecilia Costa, a honeybee expert and researcher at Italy’s Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (Crea). “Each honeybee population has a positive adaptation to its native environment that gives it better survival capacity and more favourable apicultural characteristics.”

In Sicily, when commercial beekeeping intensified in the 1970s, the Italian peninsula bee (Apis mellifera ligustica) was massively imported from northern Italy. “At that time, most of the Sicilian beekeepers were still practising traditional apiculture with beehives built from the stalks of the giant fennel plant [Ferula thyrsifolia], unable to respond to the growing market demand,” says Costa. Crossbreeding with local Sicilian black bees started.

Raffaella Ponzio of the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity says: “Often, local subspecies worldwide get lost in favour of more productive breeding, as happened in Sicily. But their conservation is essential to maintain the ecosystem balance.” The organisation, supported by the University of Palermo, created a committee to safeguard Sicilian black bees with eight professional beekeepers, including Amodeo.

Currently, there are more than 250 beekeepers taking care of Sicilian black bees along the western part of the island, as far away as possible from crops sprayed with pesticides. But it was a long journey to reach this point.

In 1985, Amodeo was an agricultural sciences student at the University of Palermo, where he met entomology professor Pietro Genduso, who had been searching for Sicilian black bees on the island for years. They joined forces and were eventually rewarded in 1987 when a landlord in Carini, a town 20km (13 miles) from Palermo, invited Amodeo to check an abandoned apiary in his courtyard close to a lemon grove. There, he found three genetic families of Sicilian black bees.

“Genduso had this idea: bring them to a solitary environment to avoid hybridisation and enable them to reproduce,” says Amodeo. “I used the ferry and my rubber boat to carry the black bees to the nearest Aeolian island, travelling when the sea was calm to avoid bee stress.”

In the early 2000s, Amodeo became the first and only official Sicilian black beekeeper on the National Register of Italian Honey Bee Breeders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOqur_0f8uXEVA00
A Sicilian black bee sucks nectar from a sorrel flower near Amodeo’s apiaries. Photograph: Monica Pelliccia

Every 10 days, Amodeo checks his black bees in an apiary surrounded by prickly pear, olives, loquat trees and a carpet of yellow sorrel flowers. It is just a few miles from the spot where he saw black bees for the first time.

Despite the typical yellow striped image, these bees have a black abdomen and tiny wings that enable them to fly into strong winds. Amodeo does not use gloves or face protection to open the beehive for a routine check. Beekeepers like him say that Sicilian black bees are docile and calm and, compared with imported ones, more resistant to diseases, the varroa mite and extreme heat, which is increasing in Sicily.

Amodeo has never lost his fascination with these bees and continues to dedicate his efforts to ensure their survival. “The black bees give me so much,” he says. “I dream of seeing bees flying around without the risk of being poisoned. This would give back a bit of what they give to us and a better life for future generations.”

age of extinction coverage here, and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Bees#Honey Bees#Sicily#Sicilian#Apis#Palermo University#Crea
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

241K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy