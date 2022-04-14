ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

State Police and State DOT partner for 'Operation Hardhat' in Oneida County

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA COUNTY — New York State Police and the State Department of Transportation have joined forces in Oneida County for what they're calling "Operation Hardhat". It's...

