City Hall wants feedback on parklet plans

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
City Hall is looking for input from the public on parklets, those outdoor dining spaces that have popped up around Athens in the last couple of years. They were first authorized as a pilot program to keep local restaurants open and operating during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Now Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are considering making them permanent. Feedback being solicited through next Thursday can be submitted online on the Athens-Clarke County government website.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov)’s Central Services Department has operated a pilot program since 2020 to offer “parklets” to restaurants in public parking spaces adjacent to the businesses. These parklets have provided additional outdoor dining space to restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Mayor and Commission’s Government Operations Committee is currently considering an ordinance that would permit parklets to continue beyond the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey is currently open through Wednesday, April 20 at www.accgov.com/parklet to gather feedback about the possible permanent continuation of the parklet program. The website also contains more information about the pilot parklet program.

