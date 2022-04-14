This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Arizona, there were an average of 15.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Arizona has reported 27,670.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the ninth most of all 50 states. Arizona has reported 407.8 deaths per 100,000, the second most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Flagstaff metropolitan area has reported 43,529 confirmed cases, or 30,811.8 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Arizona.

Yuma, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 29,890.0 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Flagstaff peaked at 17.9% in April 2020, and is now at 4.7% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,529 30,811.8 472 334.1 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,610 29,890.0 1,167 557.1 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,404,380 29,493.8 18,623 391.1 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,317 27,596.7 1,430 688.5 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,364 24,918.4 559 444.1 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 253,451 24,673.8 3,794 369.4 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,913 21,008.3 1,192 522.7

