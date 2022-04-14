Russia Threatens Nukes in Baltic if Sweden, Finland Join NATO
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said: "There will no longer be any talk of a non-nuclear status of the...www.newsweek.com
Don't underestimate the Nordic High Technology!! Also being very well trained!! All countries have military secrets and they may surprise the world!!!
I am beginning to believe Russia is the mouse that roared. Putin is as bad as Biden with all bluster and little else.
