Much cooler air is coming to the Ohio Valley

WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday: A few sprinkles will start off an overall nice day. A couple showers this morning will end before lunchtime and then the sun will start to come out this afternoon. These showers are from a cold...

www.wtrf.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and wetter in days to come

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big shift in the weather pattern is coming after an afternoon in the 70s on Monday. We're headed for a cooler and wetter pattern in the days ahead. Clouds and moisture increase Monday night. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers are possible after midnight. It will be breezy and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Shower chances increase throughout the day. Showers are likely Tuesday night and through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 60 degrees. Lingering, scattered showers are coming for Thursday with colder highs in the 40s. Isolated showers are possible for Friday with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall amounts this week could add up to more than an inch in some spots. It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Shower chances overnight. Low 51° TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and cooler. High 53° WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. High 60°
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF

The sunny days have left the Ohio Valley and rain has replaced them

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with some rain showers possible starting in the late morning and lasting into the afternoon. It should not be much rain overall, but you may have sprinkles for the afternoon. High of 61. Wednesday: Rain showers with some storms possible starting in the evening. It will...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cooler air moving in as rain continues Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Rain continues today. Showers will be on and off. Make sure to have your Severe Weather Team 11 App to stay aware of changing conditions throughout the day. If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app. The light rain will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Showers this evening, cooler air returns this weekend

Tonight, a shortwave moves into Central PA and will bring a round of showers with even a few isolated rumbles of thunder. Showers will diminish just before midnight and we’ll see decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s ad winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Severe weather threat comes to an end, cooler air returns

The threat for severe weather comes to an end across the area. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions continue tonight. Cooler and drier air will return to the Tri-State and bring an end to any remaining showers and thunderstorms tonight. Windy conditions will stick around for the evening. Winds will continue from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Overnight, breezy winds continue as temperatures cool to the mid 40s. The sky will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Clearing out today, Much cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Much cooler and windy this weekend. Clearing out today but tracking a few showers for Saturday. We will start today with mostly cloudy skies and leftover showers. Most of the rain will be in NC and along the coast. We should see more sunshine breaking out by midday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s today, not as warm as yesterday but still above normal for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Cooler air moves in as we head through Easter Weekend

TONIGHT: Another sunny and picturesque day for the Ohio Valley this morning and early afternoon. Although, the sun will not last all day. Cloud cover is starting to increase across western and central Ohio with it moving into our region here shortly. The good news, it was seasonably warm for the region today as daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 60s. It just felt good to be outside! Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the sun and be outdoors today. The other noticeable feature about today has been the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM this evening. Winds have blown from the southwest around 20-30 mph with gusts of 50s expected later on. I will keep an eye on this for you. Tonight, the skies will start to fill in with cloud cover with a few spotty pockets of mist around midnight. After midnight, a better chance to see scattered showers back in the forecast. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Rain showers early on Thursday will lead way to clearer skies in the afternoon

TONIGHT: The most noticeable feature about today was how warm it was! Temperatures skyrocketed into the upper 70s toady with a few spots nearing 80 degrees. The morning hours showcased cloudy skies with a few peaks of sun early this afternoon. Then came the clouds and the spotty showers around 2/3 o clock. Additional rain showers will move in this evening as a potent cold front moves in from the west. A stray rumble of thunder could still accompany front, especially into early Thursday morning. Tonight, rain activity will stick around thanks to the advancing front. Rain totals will likely be around a quarter to half inch through Thursday afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Cooler weather is expected into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

April showers continue on for the second week of the month

TONIGHT: Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the mainly dry day we had yesterday since rain activity is again prevalent this week. The day started off dry then scattered showers started to move in late in the morning and throughout the afternoon. Widespread rain will likely push through this evening. The pattern is shaping up for another soggy work-week, but most of the days will feature scattered showers instead of full day rain events. High temperatures were at least warmer today with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will be on the climb this week for a few days. Tonight, scattered showers will become widespread rain for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s to low 50s with a few pockets of morning fog possible for Tuesday. Winds could also be a bit breezy tonight with gusts of 25 mph possible.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Another rainy week is ahead for West Virginia and Ohio

Monday: Starting off the day with sunshine before clouds build in. Showers will start in the morning and will last through overnight. This will pick up at times overnight and could be heavier now and then. High of 64. Tuesday: A few showers could be leftover for the early morning...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

A rainy start leads to a warmer and sunnier day in West Virginia

Tuesday: Starting off cloudy with a bit of rain in the forecast but that will taper off early in the morning as you’re heading out the door. We should start to see some sunshine as we get into the afternoon. High of 70. Wednesday: Scattered rain showers are possible...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Rain showers will be scattered in nature for Ohio and West Virginia Wednesday

TONIGHT: Overall, it was a pretty nice day for our Tuesday. The early morning hours had rain activity around, but the skies started to partially clear around lunchtime. There was also a noticeable bump in temperatures today too, as daytime highs were in the upper 60s with a few reports of 70 degrees across the Ohio Valley. This afternoon featured partly cloudy skies and calm winds. We will see a return of grey and cloudy conditions through the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds increase with the mild air mass still intact. Low temperatures into Wednesday morning will dip down into the mid 50s.
OHIO STATE

