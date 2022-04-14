ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf man faces murder charges tied to girlfriend’s death

By Jose Umana
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince George’s County police arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a woman found dead inside a Maryland apartment building. Marc Deangelo Evans, 50, of Waldorf, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and...

