Less than a year after Virginia became the first Southern state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, the rules may be tightening. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is proposing increasing the penalties connected to marijuana possession. Under the new proposal it would be a Class 2 misdemeanor for personal possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana and a Class 1 misdemeanor for more than 6 ounces but under a pound.

