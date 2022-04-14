ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GI Film Festival San Diego announces film lineup

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, CA–Organizers of the GI Film Festival San Diego announced a diverse film lineup for its annual event happening from May 17 to 21 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. The film festival is dedicated to presenting films and events for, by, and about...

