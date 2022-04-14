Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

It’s no secret the key to successful distribution is connections – and Grand Island has plenty. In 2019, the average daily number of vehicles traveling entering Interstate 80 and Highway 281 intersection numbered more than 24,000 according to Nebraska Department of Transportation. The same year, NDOT recorded on an average day, 17,385 vehicles left I-80 and headed toward Grand Island via Highway 281.
Grand Island native Kristin Hamner is now a pastor in the Dominican Republic, working for an organization called Foundation for Peace. That organization, based in Pennsylvania, is involved in health, education and community initiatives in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Kenya. Hamner, 39, grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in...
Grand Island city officials have taken keeping up with growing demand to a new level. Rather than change a key roadway just to handle today’s traffic volume, city officials partnered with Olsson to widen Old Potash Highway to accommodate traffic volumes expected 20 years down the road. Fortunately for...
KEARNEY — Brandon Koch was born two centuries too late. He loves nothing better than heading out of town, pitching a canvas tent and foraging for most of his food. Later this month, dressed in Lewis-and-Clark-era attire, he will attend a primitive camp out where coolers, trash bags, flashlights and modern utensils will be prohibited.
ORLEANS — Since she was in middle school, Ashley Kreutzer wanted to have a farm with the boy who would eventually become her husband. Her dream came true, but the type of farm is a little different than she imagined. After she graduated from the University of Nebraska at...
Since the opening of Grand Island Regional Medical Center in 2020, it seems as though a good portion of the city’s medical community has migrated to Prairie Commons, on the southwest side of the city. The Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, attached to the new hospital, has filled quickly....
The Easter bunny will visit Shopko Optical locations in Hastings on Friday and Grand Island on Saturday. The Hastings appearance will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3016 E. Osborne Drive. The bunny will hop into the Grand Island eye care center, at 1919 N. Diers Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
