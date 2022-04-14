ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Grand Island Independent

Connections make distribution work in Grand Island

It’s no secret the key to successful distribution is connections – and Grand Island has plenty. In 2019, the average daily number of vehicles traveling entering Interstate 80 and Highway 281 intersection numbered more than 24,000 according to Nebraska Department of Transportation. The same year, NDOT recorded on an average day, 17,385 vehicles left I-80 and headed toward Grand Island via Highway 281.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island church supports native daughter carrying out mission work

Grand Island native Kristin Hamner is now a pastor in the Dominican Republic, working for an organization called Foundation for Peace. That organization, based in Pennsylvania, is involved in health, education and community initiatives in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Kenya. Hamner, 39, grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Turning Over a New Leaf on Old Potash Highway

Grand Island city officials have taken keeping up with growing demand to a new level. Rather than change a key roadway just to handle today’s traffic volume, city officials partnered with Olsson to widen Old Potash Highway to accommodate traffic volumes expected 20 years down the road. Fortunately for...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Kearney man is a 21st century mountain man

KEARNEY — Brandon Koch was born two centuries too late. He loves nothing better than heading out of town, pitching a canvas tent and foraging for most of his food. Later this month, dressed in Lewis-and-Clark-era attire, he will attend a primitive camp out where coolers, trash bags, flashlights and modern utensils will be prohibited.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Flower farm in Harlan County offers delivery with subscriptions

ORLEANS — Since she was in middle school, Ashley Kreutzer wanted to have a farm with the boy who would eventually become her husband. Her dream came true, but the type of farm is a little different than she imagined. After she graduated from the University of Nebraska at...
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Easter bunny plans Friday, Saturday appearances

The Easter bunny will visit Shopko Optical locations in Hastings on Friday and Grand Island on Saturday. The Hastings appearance will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3016 E. Osborne Drive. The bunny will hop into the Grand Island eye care center, at 1919 N. Diers Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

