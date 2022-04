Domestic violence is terrible, there's no two ways about it. I know it can be complicated, but in my opinion: If things get physical in a negative way - it's a clear sign to "get out." Unfortunately, not all victims of this devastating crime can get help before the situation gets physical. Thankfully, a brave woman and the Slidell, Louisiana police department were able to get another abuser off of the streets.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO