The Barcelona Open organizers have suffered more blows as Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Roberto Bautista Agut have joined Rafael Nadal on the player withdrawal list. Sinner, ranked at No. 12 in the world, debuted on the clay court of Barcelona last year, when he reached the semifinal before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO