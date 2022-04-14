ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia already has nuclear weapons in the Baltic region, says Lithuania

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3I2U_0f8uJbxz00

VILNIUS, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia already has nuclear weapons in the Baltic region, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Thursday.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defences in the region, including by deploying nuclear weapons. read more

Anusauskas told Lithuania's BNS wire that nuclear weapons have been deployed in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea since before the current crisis.

"The current Russian threats look quite strange, when we know that, even without the present security situation, they keep the weapon 100 km from Lithuania's border," the minister was quoted by the wire on Thursday.

"Nuclear weapons have always been kept in Kaliningrad ... the international community, the countries in the region, are perfectly aware of this ... They use it as a threat," he was quoted.

Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, on the shore of the Baltic Sea, is sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Thursday said the Russian threat to increase military, including nuclear, in the Baltic region was "nothing new".

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Chilling moment Putin is pictured with ‘Russia’s secret nuclear briefcase’ at funeral – amid fears of World War 3

PARANOID Vladimir Putin was seen attending a Moscow funeral today surrounded by military guards carrying Russia's 'secret nuclear briefcase'. The Russian president arrived at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, to pay his respects to firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Putin, dressed in black, made the sign of the cross in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Baltic Region#Vilnius#Lithuanian#Russian#Nato#Kaliningrad
Reuters

U.S. making plans in case Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has set up a team of experts to plan how the United States could respond should Russia use weapons of mass destruction - chemical, biological or nuclear - during its invasion of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Thursday. Russia has repeatedly raised the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy