Family comes first as Morris, Sussex lacrosse coaches trade places

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
 3 days ago
Justin Meeth felt odd when he walked back into Roxbury High School as the boys lacrosse coach. It was the first time he'd been there since he graduated in 2009, and "never thought" he'd return.

Meeth had been coaching at Lenape Valley, where he also works in the special education department.

"But Roxbury is home, and this is where I fell in love with the game," he said.

Meeth is one of four boys lacrosse coaches in Morris and Sussex county who have traded places this spring. There are nine new boys coaches and five new girls coaches around the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Chris Blough went from alma mater Roxbury to Mount Olive, where he and his wife are raising their two young girls. The Mount Olive job was open because Dave Gallucci, who grew up there and founded the boys team in 2005, moved to Newton – his adopted hometown, where he hopes his sons will play someday.

Those moves allowed Meeth to come home, as former assistant Rich Shahpazian moved up at Lenape Valley. Sean Peterson, another Roxbury graduate who coached one season plus six days at the Park Regional co-op, jumped to Sparta, where he can teach and coach in the same building for the first time.

Peterson had been teaching at Salem Drive School in Hanover Township since graduating from college. He was in one of the sending districts for Hanover Park High School, but not at either high school that fueled the co-op.

"I watched a state (sectional) championship for girls soccer. I watched a Tournament of Champions team for girls basketball," said Peterson, who is teaching physical education at Sparta.

"It's been great to have those athletes in my class and talk to them. I'm getting a larger part of the athletic culture. ... That's been the biggest change, being able to work with my athletes overall, and see other kids be successful, other teams be successful. I share an office with two current state champions. Seeing how they do things has been really cool, too."

Kate Brennan left Sparta, where she had founded the girls lacrosse program 18 years ago, to coach at Morris Catholic. Like some of her male counterparts, Brennan has been able to return to her roots as a teacher – and student – of the game with her new team.

"These kids, because they want to learn, that's what is filling me up. I get to teach them," Brennan said. "We start every practice focusing on what our intentions are. We'll come together and close our eyes and think about what we want to experience at practice, and close practice with gratitude."

Gallucci is still teaching business at Mount Olive, seeing some of his former players every day. The same is true of Blough, who has taught physics and earth science at Roxbury for nine years.

Meeth not only sees his former players in school, he'll coach against them in a NJILL Rizk Division game on May 9.

Blough's first two wins got the Marauders to 150 in the program's 17-year history. Gallucci had left with a 148-136 record, then won three of his first four at Newton.

"I didn't realize how awesome the kids would be," Gallucci said of Newton, one of the original lacrosse teams in New Jersey.

"They're tough physically and they're tough mentally. You don't really have to explain things to them. I feel like I've thrown the book at them, and they're absorbing so much information. They go out on the field and use it. They're really impressive kids."

Jane Havsy is a storyteller for the Daily Record and DailyRecord.com, part of the USA TODAY Network. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis, subscribe today.

Want to share your story with me?

Email: JHavsy@gannett.com Twitter: @dailyrecordspts

Sussex, NJ
