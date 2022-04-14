Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crawford; Houston; Jones; Macon; Peach; Pulaski; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Macon, southern Bibb, northwestern Pulaski, western Twiggs, west central Bleckley, Peach, Houston, central Crawford and south central Jones Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Miami Valley, or near Fort Valley, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Perry, Fort Valley, Cochran, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Montezuma, Marshallville, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Hayneville, Houston Lake, Griswoldville, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Moss Oak, Skipperton, Paulk, Horns and Saint Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
