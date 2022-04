The latest Blue Ribbon SB skate shoe takes design notes from the signature Cortez. The pair is slated to release as the shoe brand’s new upcoming model, also known as BRSB, as noted on the tongue branding. The overall silhouette of the shoe as well as the ridged frills come from Cortez’s design DNA. However, with a modern upgrade, the shoe is made fit for everyday skating. The shoe features padded tongue and cupsole and a visible cushioning embedded into the sole for extra comfort. Since the Cortez itself does not feature an Air-filled unit and the markings identify neither Air nor Zoom, there is a possibility that the unit is entirely cosmetic.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO