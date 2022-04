TVs are better than they've ever been, but it's not as simple as buying the first one you see. If you haven’t been shopping for a new TV in a while, you’re in for a treat. TV technology has improved by leaps and bounds in just a few short years. Of course, that also means you’ll have to do a little bit of homework before you get around to browsing. Here’s everything you need to know about 4K HDR and related TV specs so you can make an informed purchase.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO