Calling all Londoners; Dalston needs your help. The area’s colourful local mural, known as the Hackney Peace Carnival Mural, features loads of peace protesters from the 1980s - and those faces need names. Local historian Laurie Elks is investigating who these mysterious visages are, and is desperately seeking answers. Hopefully you can help.

VISUAL ART ・ 23 DAYS AGO