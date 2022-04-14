ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of 4 inches. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and falling snow can lower visibilities to less than 1 mile at times. Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast. Some locations south and east of the tri-cities may not transition to snow until near dawn.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Jefferson; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of Snow. Total accumulations from 1 to 4 inches expected, but localized higher amounts are possible. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph and could lead to areas of very low visibility and near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down tree branches.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cuming, Johnson, Madison, Pawnee, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cuming; Johnson; Madison; Pawnee; Stanton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. At least a few hours of winds this strong are forecast during the day. * WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Johnson and Pawnee Counties. * WHEN...7 am to 7 pm CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Additionally, strong winds in areas of snowfall could result in significantly reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...if snow is occurring, visibility may be greatly reduced.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Marion; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern portions of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Franklin, east central Crawford and northeastern Sebastian Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1018 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Dyer to near Echo. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Charleston Mulberry... Altus Branch... Denning Wiederkehr Village... Cass Fern... Fort Chaffee Caulksville... Jethro Turners Bend... Vesta Cecil... Lonelm Etna... Barnes Alix... Redding This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 21 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Vernon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Crawford and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN

