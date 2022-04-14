ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

Waco events calendar: April 2022

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco. 1-3 ‘Bright Star’. Waco Civic Theatre presents this Broadway play with score by Steve Martin and EdieBrickell...
Waco eyes plan to curb water use as spring drought persists

Seven months of continual drought and heavy water use have reduced Lake Waco to less than 80% of its normal capacity, putting the city of Waco close to enacting water restrictions. The lake level stood Monday at about 457 feet above mean sea level, 5 feet down from its usual...
Victim of Saturday shooting in North Waco was facing indictment

A Woodway man identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in North Waco on Saturday had been awaiting trial on charges of family violence and injuring an elderly person, court records show. Following next-of-kin notifications, Waco police identified the victim Monday as Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45. No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday afternoon. Miller had been indicted May 27, 2021, on the family violence and elder injury charges.
Ranchers hauling hay to fire-ravaged area of Texas converge in Waco

Hay haulers hailing from Katy, Fort Worth and places in between, including the self-described Grimes County “misfits,” joined the party that became a convoy Saturday starting at McLane Stadium and ending in Bluff Dale. Shiny big rigs idled in the stadium parking lot nearest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Youngsters buzzed the premises in a go-cart packing a miniature hay bale. Texas flags snapped in the breeze. McLennan County Sheriff’s Office personnel provided security and an escort to the county line.
Watch now: Hay-hauling convoy leaves from Waco to help ranchers after wildfires

Ranchers hauling hay to fire-ravaged area of Texas converge in Waco. Hay haulers hailing from Katy, Fort Worth and places in between joined the party that became a convoy Saturday starting at McLane Stadium and ending in Bluff Dale. Shiny big rigs idled in the stadium parking lot nearest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Youngsters buzzed the premises in a go-cart packing a miniature hay bale. Texas flags snapped in the breeze. McLennan County Sheriff’s Office personnel provided security and an escort to the county line.
Former Tribune-Herald publisher Jim Wilson dies at 68

Veteran newspaper executive Jim Wilson, who served as the publisher of Waco Tribune-Herald from 2012 until his retirement in 2020, died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 68. Wilson, who lived in Robertson County with his wife, Tess, had more than four decades of experience in newspapers. He...
Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners event to feature Lake Waco Wetlands presentation

Waco Friends of the Climate will distribute 500 trees, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. The eastern red cedar seedlings, recommended by the Texas A&M Forest Service for McLennan County, are believed to be rapid growers, evergreen, drought-tolerant, provide habitat and act as carbon sinks to fight climate change.
Waco-area news briefs: Bosqueville churches to hold combined Easter sunrise service

The Waco Coin Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St. Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge Clinics will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Scouts wanting to complete the merit badge should wear a Class A uniform and bring a merit badge card signed by their scoutmaster.
Waco police investigate threats to two churches

Waco police searched two churches this week in response to phoned-in threats this week, according to a statement from the Waco Police Department. In each case, officers responded to the location of the threatened church, searching in and around all buildings and grounds for suspects and other possible menacing hazards, a police spokesperson said Thursday. None were found.
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Friends of the Climate to distribute free trees

Waco Friends of the Climate will distribute 500 trees, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. The eastern red cedar seedlings, recommended by the Texas A&M Forest Service for McLennan County, are believed to be rapid growers, evergreen, drought-tolerant, provide habitat and act as carbon sinks to fight climate change.
Waco ISD District 4 candidates differ on leadership, priorities

The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees differ on what they consider the role of a trustee. Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 36, said she sees herself as an agent for change, change she believes is necessary to address the emotional and psychological trauma she says underlies district problems of student behavior, learning and teacher retention. Jonathan Grant, 50, said he views himself as a bridge-builder and a problem-solver, part of a team listening to diverse voices and considerations in looking for the big picture, then solutions in that context.
Steve Boggs: Diverging diamond design coming to Highway 84 corridor

The Texas Department of Transportation unveiled its plans to improve the Highway 84 corridor coming into Waco from the west last week at a public meeting in Woodway. There were the obvious crowd-pleasing projects in the overall plan, like a bridge over New Road at Franklin Avenue — eliminating, or at least alleviating, what has to be Waco’s No. 1 traffic hassle — as well as the proposed flyovers at Highway 6 and Highway 84. Those are needed improvements, and widely popular among Central Texas drivers.
