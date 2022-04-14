Waco neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees differ on what they consider the role of a trustee. Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 36, said she sees herself as an agent for change, change she believes is necessary to address the emotional and psychological trauma she says underlies district problems of student behavior, learning and teacher retention. Jonathan Grant, 50, said he views himself as a bridge-builder and a problem-solver, part of a team listening to diverse voices and considerations in looking for the big picture, then solutions in that context.

