ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia opens criminal cases into alleged torture of its soldiers by Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqM1t_0f8uCg8900

April 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was opening criminal cases into Ukrainian servicemen's alleged torture of their Russian counterparts as Moscow continues its military campaign in Ukraine.

The committee, which probes major crimes, said some Russian soldiers had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions and held illegally by Ukraine's security service.

"Russians were subjected to physical violence and torture in order to force them to give false explanations about the actual conditions of their illegal detention on the premises of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as on (Russia's) special military operation," it said in a statement.

Reuters could not independently verify the committee's allegations.

Ukraine has said it checks all information regarding the treatment of prisoners of war and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, also ordered a probe on Thursday into Ukrainian forces' alleged shelling of civilians from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as they evacuated through the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

ch
1d ago

Russia courts are no longer legally recognized as valid. Until putin is served up to the ICC, Russian courts are just propaganda lapdogs

Reply
5
wayne stewart
1d ago

isn't it telling that trump and russia use the same playbook. of accusing others of doing the crimes they are doing.isnt it also amazing that putin was an russian agent back when trump spent a lot of time in russia. and isn't it equally a little amazing that trump and putin are friends. there sure seems to be a lot of things tying trump and putin together

Reply(1)
7
Randy Grant
2d ago

the only thing Russia can do is copy. can't they think of something original?

Reply
9
Related
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Bastrykin
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian commander killed ‘deliberately’ by his own troops in Ukraine, Western officials say

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Soldiers#Ukrainian#Zaporizhzhia#Russians
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy