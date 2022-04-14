Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Allen County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Western Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio South central Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grabill to 6 miles south of Woodburn to near Monroeville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hicksville, Paulding, Antwerp, Woodburn, Monroeville, Payne, Farmer, Ney, Latty, Cecil, Broughton, Melbern, Edgerton In Allen County, Zulu, Mcgill, Mark Center, Townley, Worstville, Williams Center and Harlan. This includes Interstate 469 between mile markers 22 and 24. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0