Chippewa County, MN

High Wind Warning issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
High Wind Warning issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Southeast Monroe, Unicoi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Southeast Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Although a few gusts may persist, winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
High Wind Warning issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Otero, Bent, and Western Kiowa Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENT COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR EARLY TUESDAY MORNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED WINDS BELOW HIGH WIND CRITERIA. * WHAT...West winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
High Wind Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Rock, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. A few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, Roger Mills, Dewey and Custer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds continue to diminish across the warning area, therefore the warning will expire as scheduled at 9 PM. That said, gusty winds over 35 mph will persist through the rest of the evening and potentially overnight.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Douglas, Ozark and Wright. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings North Fork River at County Road 278, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain Grove, Ava, Mansfield, Norwood, Wasola, Brushyknob, Squires and Gentryville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
High Wind Warning issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX

Community Policy