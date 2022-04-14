High Wind Warning issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Douglas, Ozark and Wright. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings North Fork River at County Road 278, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain Grove, Ava, Mansfield, Norwood, Wasola, Brushyknob, Squires and Gentryville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0