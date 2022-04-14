ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Grappling with democracy taught this Kansas resident an important lesson: Politics should be boring

By Inas Younis
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMKuz_0f8u2uuw00

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published in various magazines, websites and anthologies.

I was almost 10 years old when my family came from Baghdad, Iraq, to the United States. Life in America, though challenging at first, was gracious and straightforward compared to life under authoritarianism, characterized by unpredictability and fear.

Even as a child I intuitively understood that the comforts of living in America were not a given, but a function of something bigger. Well-paved roads punctuated with regulatory signs, reliable electricity, traffic signals that were fail-safe and not just government props designed to create the pretense of order, and law enforcement that did not exercise arbitrary power or invoke panic. These features of a well-organized society inspired a sense of reverence towards a nation that felt automated by an invisible force.

A force that many Americans took for granted, as if it were merely a fact of nature.

In my naivety I could not grasp how a society with freedom as its organizing principle could be so organized. Everything about my early childhood living in a police state had ingrained in me the belief that freedom equates chaos and that society needed the restraint of deprivation to maintain its morals.

Too young to indulge in philosophical speculation, I surrendered to my Americanization and inevitably developed the audacity to dream. My first adolescent dream was to perform in my school theater production. That dream was swiftly halted by my first on-stage audition.

I was humiliated by the offstage snickering of my peers while attempting to sing an accented rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “ This Land is your Land .” I walked off stage feeling like an uninvited guest in someone else’s land, someone else’s dream. But rather than make a permanent exit from that stage and all it represented, I took on all the backstage duties of our remaining school productions.

This proved to be a consequential and rewarding experience because it helped me to learn two pivotal lessons. The first was the importance of collaboration and its corollary, division of labor. The second was the importance of backstage support in ensuring that every performance was masterfully executed. The more invisible our behind-the-scenes efforts were, the more potent the performance.

Although the backstage crew does not solicit the kind of applause that onstage talent does, I walked away from that encounter with the firm conviction that being backstage is a noble and heroic role, well worth playing.

In time, theater became an apt metaphor in helping me understand how a good government should run. The invisible force responsible for making my life so comfortable and efficient was not just the behind-the-scenes labor of thousands of people fulfilling their assigned roles, or the sensible decision-making of public officials. It was also a set of ideas with a plot and a narrative; in other words, a story.

– Inas Younis

In time, theater became an apt metaphor in helping me understand how a good government should run. The invisible force responsible for making my life so comfortable and efficient was not just the behind-the-scenes labor of thousands of people fulfilling their assigned roles, or the sensible decision-making of public officials. It was also a set of ideas with a plot and a narrative; in other words, a story. How this story plays out does not just depend on the coordination of individuals, all operating in good faith, but on a system and a narrative that can stand independently of them.

Freedom was the organizing principle that allowed this magnificent American way of life to evolve, but it was also discipline, responsibility, and a set of nonnegotiable ideals and principles.

From that point on, my pathway to citizenship became more than just an application process. It became an ideological embrace of those very ideas. The idea that freedom is a political, not metaphysical, concept. The idea that morality is a product of choice, not coercion. The idea that freedom is constrained by principles made possible by, dare I say it, the government.

Now don’t get me wrong, as an immigrant who suffered under the tyranny of authoritarianism, I could not have been more mistrustful of government power. In fact, there was a point in my life when I developed a fear of the system. It was all too good to be true, so I concluded it must not be true.

The system became a mysterious nonentity that was responsible for all that was wrong with the world. I became an anti-establishment radical and took on a religious persona that trafficked in conspiratorial thinking, characterized by paranoid speculation and fear of the boogeyman of my generation: communism.

I was saved by my love of reading. I was also blessed that I grew up in a time when that love was confined to books rather than becoming a gateway to the internet, a world without. I made a conscious effort to educate myself on the mechanics of government.

Education became my inoculation against misinformation and propaganda. Demystifying the process and recognizing how very tedious and slow American democracy was and is became the antidote to my paranoia.

I am so blessed to be living in one of the greatest cities in America . As a resident of Overland Park, a forward-thinking city that nurtures civil society and the public realm, I get to observe the tensions and challenges of every mundane aspect of my life being litigated and relitigated with enthusiasm.

People take matters such as different kinds of road surfacing, whether we should have chickens in our backyards, and the location of stop signs very seriously. I observe the process, the long and tedious and at times slow process, with a great sense of relief, because it serves as a reminder that the system is still working exactly the way it should.

What I love about Overland Park, a city that employs practical solutions to our practical problems, is what I love about America. Some people find politics on this level incredibly boring. But politics should be boring. And for someone with my lived experience the more boring it is, the more exciting it becomes.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Grappling with democracy taught this Kansas resident an important lesson: Politics should be boring appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas, some elected officials seem to be democracy’s own worst enemy

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Melissa Stiehler is the advocacy director of Loud Light Action, a Kansas-based advocacy organization focused on voting rights, government transparency and increasing civic engagement. The Kansas Legislature […] The post In Kansas, some elected officials seem to be democracy’s own worst enemy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Senate push to strip Kansas health secretary’s authority places foster care reform in jeopardy

TOPEKA — Kansas senators are threatening to derail foster care reforms in an attempt to leverage support for stripping the health secretary of the ability to fight infectious disease. Leaders of the House Children and Seniors Committee have been meeting with leaders of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee to merge several bills based […] The post Senate push to strip Kansas health secretary’s authority places foster care reform in jeopardy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Mark Steffen’s grotesque buffoonery has put Kansans in danger as new COVID-19 wave approaches

Dear Kansas Board of Healing Arts: The time has arrived. Come get your boy. That’s right, Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, has managed to shimmy under the already incredibly low bar he previously set. He’s taken his campaign against effective treatment for COVID-19  to his fellow health care providers, all but threatening them in your […] The post Mark Steffen’s grotesque buffoonery has put Kansans in danger as new COVID-19 wave approaches appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Education
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Americans
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Law & Crime

Safest States in America for You to Reside

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy