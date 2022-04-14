ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Prince William said that he remains "a stubborn optimist" on the climate crisis as he appeared on the Climate of Change podcast, hosted by Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy.

The Prince of Wales also discussed his experiences of climate activism and his involvement in The Earthshot Prize.

"I do believe we can make huge strides," William said of tackling climate change .

"I really do think it can be done in much quicker time than we anticipate because the solutions are out there."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Cate Blanchett never watches herself on screen

Cate Blanchett never watches herself on screen. The 52-year-old actress was asked if she watches her work back she claimed that she simply "gives over trust" to her director. She said: “No! … When you’re working with someone like Guillermo del Toro, you have to give over trust. You think, ‘Has he got what he needs? He knows what he’s doing.’”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Pointedly Tells Prince William ‘We’re Moving On’ & Becoming Independent

The Prime Minister made the announcement to the royal couple as his countrymen are calling to remove Queen Elizabeth as Jamaica’s head of state. Prince William and Kate Middleton were confronted with the ongoing movement in Caribbean countries to break away from the British monarchy. During a meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday (March 23), the royal couple were told his country is ready to remove William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as the head of state in order to become their own republic.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Danny Kennedy
Person
Cate Blanchett
Shropshire Star

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Cambridges were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in...
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Jamaican PM tells Prince William to his face Jamaica will leave British commonwealth

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness informed Britain’s Prince William to his face this week that his country is “moving on” and would pursue full independence from Great Britain by changing from a constitutional monarchy to a Republic. Prince William arrived in Jamaica earlier this week as part...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Climate Of Change
The Independent

Johnson expected to urge MPs to move on from partygate

Boris Johnson goes into a new week ready to defend his premiership again as he prepares to insist to MPs there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.Despite being fined by the Metropolitan Police for his birthday bash held in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the Prime Minister is expected to tell MPs on Tuesday that this should not be the focus of politicians.Mr Johnson is reported to be preparing to make a statement in the Commons once MPs return to Westminster following the Easter recess.But it comes after a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP accuses archbishop of ‘wanting to live with law-breaking’ after Rwanda asylum criticism

A veteran Tory MP has accused the archbishop of Canterbury of “sharpening political divisions” for suggesting the government’s Rwanda asylum policy would not stand up to the scrutiny of God.In an attempt to defend the controverisal proposals, unveiled by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel last week, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg also claimed Justin Welby had misunderstood the policy.Delivering his Easter Sunday sermon, the head of the Church of England criticised the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way ticket over 4,000 miles away to the east African country.In a scathing intervention, Archbishop Welby accused the government...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy