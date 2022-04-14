Extreme Fire Danger issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson, southern Lewis and eastern Oswego Counties through 400 PM EDT At 310 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Pulaski to 6 miles southwest of Camden. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, Redfield, Highmarket, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Richland, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig, Orwell, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, Cleveland and Port Leyden. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
