Extreme Fire Danger issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton .DISCUSSION Forecast soundings this morning continue to show mixing quickly overtaking the stout low level inversion by early to mid this afternoon, pulling the warmer and drier air down. As was mentioned in the previous discussion, winds through and above the mixed layer is likely to mix down south to southwesterly gusts around 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph if mixing is more efficient west of I-29. RAP/HRRR models continue to be the driest; however, the NAM and GFS have both trended a bit more in this direction. Continued to trend in the forecast on the drier side, leading to minimum humidity values from 15-30% across the forecast area, with the lowest values mostly along and west of I-29. Thus, have maintained the previously issued Red Flag Warning and resolved the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning as well. There remains some uncertainty in timing correlation of the lowest humidity and the strongest winds but dry antecedent conditions and the potential for more efficient mixing are enough to overcome this uncertainty. Additionally, will monitor areas to the north and east of the currently issued headlines, should winds outperform forecast or humidity values drop more than anticipated. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Exercise caution during off road use of your vehicle as the catalytic converter can start wildfires. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 28 DAYS AGO