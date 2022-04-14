ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burleson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Burleson; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BURLESON AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, or 10 miles south of Caldwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Somerville around 810 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lyons and Deanville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Montague The following message is transmitted at the request of the Montague County Emergency Manager. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW A fast moving wildfire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona near Oakshores Road and FM 2953. The fire is expected to cross FM 2953 near Oakshores Road. Residents in the vicinity of this fire or to the north of FM 2953 near Oakshores Road are urged to evacuate immediately using any available east-west route. Avoid the area near Oakshores Road and FM 2953.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sharkey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sharkey; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 1053 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wayside to Panther Burn to 6 miles northeast of Onward, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Hollandale, Delta City and Estill around 1100 AM CDT. Leland around 1105 AM CDT. Murphy, Tribbett and Darlove around 1110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Arcola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach .DISCUSSION...Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be northwesterly at 10 to 25 mph in most areas, with 20 to 30 mph and gusts to over 40 mph across south central South Dakota. Relative humidities will drop to 12 to 25 percent across the area, lowest values from parts of west central to south central South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Saturday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category to very high category.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton .DISCUSSION Forecast soundings this morning continue to show mixing quickly overtaking the stout low level inversion by early to mid this afternoon, pulling the warmer and drier air down. As was mentioned in the previous discussion, winds through and above the mixed layer is likely to mix down south to southwesterly gusts around 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph if mixing is more efficient west of I-29. RAP/HRRR models continue to be the driest; however, the NAM and GFS have both trended a bit more in this direction. Continued to trend in the forecast on the drier side, leading to minimum humidity values from 15-30% across the forecast area, with the lowest values mostly along and west of I-29. Thus, have maintained the previously issued Red Flag Warning and resolved the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning as well. There remains some uncertainty in timing correlation of the lowest humidity and the strongest winds but dry antecedent conditions and the potential for more efficient mixing are enough to overcome this uncertainty. Additionally, will monitor areas to the north and east of the currently issued headlines, should winds outperform forecast or humidity values drop more than anticipated. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Exercise caution during off road use of your vehicle as the catalytic converter can start wildfires. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Steele The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Northern Steele County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owatonna to Morristown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Faribault around 755 PM CDT. Kenyon around 800 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dundas, Wanamingo, Nerstrand, Northfield, Zumbrota, Stanton, Cannon Falls and Goodhue. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

