Jackson County, KS

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Hood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hood The following message is transmitted at the request of Hood County Emergency Management. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW Hood County has removed Tolar from evacuation orders. Lipan residents are still under an evacuation order as of 530 PM. Residents in the city of Lipan in northwestern Hood County are asked to evacuate due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. The main evacuation route is east on Highway 4 (Lipan Highway). This wildfire is located on the border of Erath County and Hood County and is spreading north/northwestward.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon to a crest of 22 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 22 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Spencer, Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Lowland flood continues. County Road 700 E begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Friday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gulf, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gulf; Jackson; Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/1145 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Gadsden and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT /1145 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 750 AM CDT /850 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blountstown, Wewahitchka, Bristol, Altha, Frink, Abe Springs, Clarksville, Kinard, Broad Branch, Scotts Ferry, Sharpstown, Chipola Park, Red Oak, Marysville, Hugh Creek, Kennys Mill, Blountstown Airport, Durham, Chipola and Chason. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Jackson, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Jackson; Ouachita; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches has fallen across portions of the Four State Region through early this morning. Look for additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially across portions of Northern Louisiana and Deep East Texas. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
JACKSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harrison; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 64 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 PARISH IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA PLAQUEMINES IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HARRISON JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLE CHASSE, BURAS, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, POINTE A LA HACHE, PORT SULPHUR, AND ST. MARTIN.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Roger Mills FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY SOUTH WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH TEXAS * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...85 to 89 degrees.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lucasville, or 12 miles north of Portsmouth, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Mcarthur, Hamden, Coalton, Petersburg, Allensville, Eagle Mills and Byer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River near Demopolis Lock and Dam and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 60.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening to a crest of 69.2 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Reduce speed and be alert to changing road conditions. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goshen Springs, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Ludlow around 700 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT

Community Policy