Extreme Fire Danger issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Cass; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Marion County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Central Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Morris County in northeastern Texas Central Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1053 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clarksville City, or over Gladewater, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Spotter report quarter sized hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Liberty City, West Mountain, Berea, Harleton, Cedar Springs, Avinger, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater, Pruett and Pritchett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0