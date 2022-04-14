Extreme Fire Danger issued for Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Medina The following message is transmitted at the request of the Medina County Office of Emergency Management. There is a mandatory evacuation in place for all residents in the following area North and Northeast of the fire near Medina Lake. If you are East of County Road 271 and West of the Medina River, and South of F.M. 1283, you must evacuate now! This includes the town of Mico. This is a dangerous situation!! There is a voluntary evacuation in place for all residents in the following area Northeast of the fire near Medina Lake. If you live in Summit Ridge, Bear Springs Ranch, Ranchland Oaks, Medina Oaks, or Laurel Canyon subdivisions, or in that general area, you are under a voluntary evacuation at this time. This is a dangerous situation!! A shelter is open at Loma Alta Middle School, 266 County Road 381 South, San Antonio, TX.

MEDINA COUNTY, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO