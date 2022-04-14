Extreme Fire Danger issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clinton; Fayette; Highland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL BROWN, SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE, CENTRAL CLINTON AND NORTHWESTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 356 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lynchburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Hillsboro, Sabina, Lynchburg, Leesburg, New Vienna, Russell, Martinsville, Fayetteville, Midland, Highland, St. Martin, Chasetown, East Monroe, New Antioch, Samantha, Jasper Mills, Westboro, Cuba and Lees Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
