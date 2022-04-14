ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Evacuation Immediate issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 02:45:00 CDT Target Area: Brown The following message is transmitted at the request of the Brown County Emergency Management. A mandatory evacuation is being requested for the locations in Brown County south of FM 1467, west of County Road 417, north of County Road 495, and east of the Brown/Comanche County line, due to a wildfire that is threatening the area. The fire is expected to cross Highway 183 south of May. Be aware of the approaching fire which is spreading to the north, and avoid driving into areas where there is smoke. An evacuation shelter is being set up at the following address: First Methodist Church in Brownwood 2500 11th Street
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:18:00 Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Guam DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUAM * WIND...sustained 20 mph possible * HUMIDITY...as low as 55% * HIGHEST THREAT...central and southern Guam * IMPACTS...any fires that develop may spread rapidly
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Montague The following message is transmitted at the request of the Montague County Emergency Manager. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW A fast moving wildfire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona near Oakshores Road and FM 2953. The fire is expected to cross FM 2953 near Oakshores Road. Residents in the vicinity of this fire or to the north of FM 2953 near Oakshores Road are urged to evacuate immediately using any available east-west route. Avoid the area near Oakshores Road and FM 2953.
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon across the Concho Valley as dry conditions will combine with gusty south winds.  On Sunday, the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon for the entire Concho Valley as South winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to over 35…
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 16.5 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.4 Tue 6 pm CDT 14.6 15.0 15.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday Afternoon .Gusty south winds will combine with humidity values dropping below 20 percent and ongoing drought conditions to create the ingredients needed for critical fire weather conditions on Sunday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions across all of West Central Texas Sunday afternoon. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * FUELS...Extremely Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Spink WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ENVIRONMENT
WSPA 7News

Increased fire danger due to wind advisory in the Carolinas, NWS says

(WSPA) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday. McDowell County Emergency Management said west winds are expected to reach up to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains of northeast Georgia, Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. The advisory will be in effect […]
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service extends fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
PIEDMONT, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous fire weather Saturday, local burn bans issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the entire area for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch which is in effect through Saturday. A fire weather watch means that conditions are favorable for the rapid and unpredictable spread of any wildfires that may develop.
CONWAY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clinton; Fayette; Highland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL BROWN, SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE, CENTRAL CLINTON AND NORTHWESTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 356 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lynchburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Hillsboro, Sabina, Lynchburg, Leesburg, New Vienna, Russell, Martinsville, Fayetteville, Midland, Highland, St. Martin, Chasetown, East Monroe, New Antioch, Samantha, Jasper Mills, Westboro, Cuba and Lees Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA

