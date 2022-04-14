Extreme Fire Danger issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If on or near Lake Russell, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles west of Abbeville, or 4 miles southeast of Lowndesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Abbeville and Lake Secession around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Antreville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 25 DAYS AGO