Extreme Fire Danger issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
