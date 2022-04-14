ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY A prolonged period of wintry mixed precipitation will slowly spread from west to east across Upper Michigan tonight into Tuesday and will linger across the area into Thursday. Expect a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain to develop late tonight and then persist into Wednesday morning. Around one-quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible late tonight into Wednesday morning over portions of west and central Upper Michigan with localized amounts up to half inch possible. Mixed precipitation will transition to mostly wet snow on Wednesday over the west half with several inches of snow accumulation possible into Thursday morning. A mix of freezing rain and snow will continue to linger over the east half Wednesday into Thursday. The expected mix of snow and ice accumulation will make area roads very treacherous, especially late Tuesday into early Thursday. If you must travel during this time period be prepared to slow down and exercise caution as roads will be very slippery. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for the latest forecast updates and statements on this winter weather event.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Montague The following message is transmitted at the request of the Montague County Emergency Manager. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW A fast moving wildfire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona near Oakshores Road and FM 2953. The fire is expected to cross FM 2953 near Oakshores Road. Residents in the vicinity of this fire or to the north of FM 2953 near Oakshores Road are urged to evacuate immediately using any available east-west route. Avoid the area near Oakshores Road and FM 2953.
County
Dickinson County, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for NEZ434, NEZ435 by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: NEZ434; NEZ435 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 434 and 435. * WIND...West sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Persist Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Extremely dangerous wildfire weather conditions will persist across West Texas through the weekend after fires devastated several communities prompting a Disaster Declaration from Gov. Abbott Friday.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, elevated fire weather conditions will exist Saturday afternoon across the Concho Valley as dry conditions will combine with gusty south winds.  On Sunday, the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon for the entire Concho Valley as South winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to over 35…
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Southern Houghton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Dickinson, Southern Houghton and Iron Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 009, 010, 011, 012, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059. * WIND...South winds sustained between 20 and 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...All of northeast, east-central, and north- central Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
#Extreme Weather
WSPA 7News

Increased fire danger due to wind advisory in the Carolinas, NWS says

(WSPA) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday. McDowell County Emergency Management said west winds are expected to reach up to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains of northeast Georgia, Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. The advisory will be in effect […]
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY Strong northwesterly winds and low relative humidity will promote very high fire danger this afternoon and early evening. While there remains some uncertainty in how much recent rainfall may impact the potential for critical fire weather conditions, the ambient dormant vegetation, combined with gusty winds, still enhances concern. Please use extreme caution with any outdoor activity that may spark a fire. Any fires that develop may spread rapidly.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

