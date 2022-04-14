ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CCTV repair man becomes instant viral hero after catching NYC mass shooter

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

There’s one positive story to emerge from the horrendous events taking place in New York over recent days, after a CCTV repair man became an instant viral hero.

Zach Tahhan, who is a 21-year-old Syrian, has become a social media sensation after helping to catch the mass shooter behind the attacks this week.

Tahhan, who speaks five languages and spells his name a number of different ways on social media, told news stations how he was working at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw shooter Frank R James through one of the security cameras.

Speaking at a news conference in front of press and bystanders on the street on Wednesday, Tahhan said: “I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him.’ He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy!’”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He then said that he followed the suspect and told others to keep their distance from him.

The viral conference also saw him say: “People think I am crazy, like maybe I am on drugs. But I’m not. I’m fasting.”

It comes after several people were shot on the subway at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn .

The mass shooting left New Yorkers shaken, with shocking footage emerging on social media this week.

According to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the shooting began in a subway car when a person wearing a gas mask opened a canister releasing a smoke bomb and then began shooting.

While the police haven’t confirmed whether it was Tahhan that led to the suspect’s arrest, the footage of his conference has provoked a huge reaction online.

The #ThankYouZack hashtag was quickly trending, with people celebrating him and his charismatic press interviews – and many calling for him to receive the $50,000 reward offered by police for anyone who brought them to James.

“Thank you Zack Tahhan!” one wrote. “Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him.”

“The guy who ID’ed the NYC subway shooter is Zack Tahhan. Listen to him. ‘I’m from Syria. I’m from Jersey.’ Thanks Zach for making us proud,” another said.

President Joe Biden was among those who praised the actions of law enforcement officials and New Yorkers, saying today: “We’re grateful for all the first responders who jumped into action, including civilians who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily Mail

IKEA apologises for accidentally filming staff using the toilets after they installed CCTV cameras in communal bathrooms to catch drug misuse

IKEA has apologised after bosses inadvertently filmed staff using bathrooms at work after they installed CCTV above the toilets. The furniture giant today published findings of a probe into surveillance cameras placed above 10 bathrooms at a distribution centre in Peterborough. Bosses installed cameras in toilet ceiling voids in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Man dumped at airport before family vacation after partner rows with his mother

A woman says her boyfriend’s mother made them feel so uncomfortable, they ended up breaking up in the airport before a family vacation.Posting to the Am I The A**hole subreddit, they explained that their partner’s parents had paid for them, their children, and their children’s partners to go to Mexico for spring break.They said that the boyfriend’s mother “didn’t seem to like me for some reason”, and was always making snide remarks about their parent’s “blue-collar jobs” and their job in nursing. When the group got to the airport, the Redditor was confused when the seven others were given first-class...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Indy100

School calls poison control after 'woozy' toddlers accidentally drink tequila during snack time

A class of toddlers in Michigan became "woozy" after they accidentally had some tequila during snack time and the school ended up calling poison control.According to reports from Fox 2 Detroit, a child brought a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas to Grand River Academy Livonia in her backpack, and it went down a treat.One kindergartner "felt woozy" and a "little dizzy" after having four or five sips from a Dixie cup, a parent told Fox 2 Detroit.The kids who drank the margaritas told their parents they thought it was juice. But the kindergartner who initially brought the drink in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy