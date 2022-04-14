CCTV repair man becomes instant viral hero after catching NYC mass shooter

There’s one positive story to emerge from the horrendous events taking place in New York over recent days, after a CCTV repair man became an instant viral hero.

Zach Tahhan, who is a 21-year-old Syrian, has become a social media sensation after helping to catch the mass shooter behind the attacks this week.

Tahhan, who speaks five languages and spells his name a number of different ways on social media, told news stations how he was working at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw shooter Frank R James through one of the security cameras.

Speaking at a news conference in front of press and bystanders on the street on Wednesday, Tahhan said: “I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him.’ He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy!’”

He then said that he followed the suspect and told others to keep their distance from him.

The viral conference also saw him say: “People think I am crazy, like maybe I am on drugs. But I’m not. I’m fasting.”

It comes after several people were shot on the subway at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn .

The mass shooting left New Yorkers shaken, with shocking footage emerging on social media this week.

According to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the shooting began in a subway car when a person wearing a gas mask opened a canister releasing a smoke bomb and then began shooting.

While the police haven’t confirmed whether it was Tahhan that led to the suspect’s arrest, the footage of his conference has provoked a huge reaction online.

The #ThankYouZack hashtag was quickly trending, with people celebrating him and his charismatic press interviews – and many calling for him to receive the $50,000 reward offered by police for anyone who brought them to James.

“Thank you Zack Tahhan!” one wrote. “Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him.”

“The guy who ID’ed the NYC subway shooter is Zack Tahhan. Listen to him. ‘I’m from Syria. I’m from Jersey.’ Thanks Zach for making us proud,” another said.

President Joe Biden was among those who praised the actions of law enforcement officials and New Yorkers, saying today: “We’re grateful for all the first responders who jumped into action, including civilians who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them.”

