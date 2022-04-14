ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Grab an umbrella: Scattered storms to move through later today

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s weather pattern will become more active on Thursday.

A front to the north of us will help trigger a 40% chance of late day storms.

The storms will be scattered through the area.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 88.

Tonight, there will be some early storms moving across Interstate 4, then it will settle.

On Friday, we’ll have another 40% chance of scattered afternoon storms.

We’ll stay unsettled through the weekend and into Monday.

Late Monday, a front will sweep in. That will keep us dry on Tuesday and cooler, with daytime highs in the 70s.

Orlando, FL
