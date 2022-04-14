ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

PREP ROUNDUP: Timberlake baseball takes a pair of one-run chillers

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

SPIRIT LAKE — Caden Robinett’s 15 strikeout day didn’t get him the win on the mound in the first game for Timberlake against Kellogg on Wednesday. But his bat in the bottom of the seventh did the job. “He pitched really well,” Timberlake coach Bryce Johnson...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

59th North Idaho Sports Banquet: Area's top high school, college athletes, teams, coaches honored

COEUR d’ALENE — Gunner Giulio of Coeur d’Alene and Titus Yearout of Lapwai won Male High School Athlete of the Year honors, and Skylar Burke of Coeur d’Alene, Addie Kiefer of Lakeland, Camden Barger of Grangeville and Lindi Kessinger of Orofino won Female High School Athlete of the Year honors at the 59th North Idaho Sports Banquet on Saturday night at The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kellogg, ID
Sports
City
Moscow, ID
City
Priest River, ID
City
Osburn, ID
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
City
Kellogg, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bryan Martin, 67

The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life for Bryan Martin. He was born October 15, 1954 in Bowman, North Dakota and died on February 23, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene. Bryan’s celebration will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Coeur d'Alene...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons of Hauser, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike led a very colorful life and he was always willing to share a great story about the adventures of his younger years. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on June 6, 1938, to Robert Waco and Verna Simmons. His parents and sister, Roberta (Jackson), precede him in death.
HAUSER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy