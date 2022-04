“Bank” is no longer just a location — somewhere you go — but has transformed into a verb — something you do. As the industry goes through a top-to-bottom digital revolution, it’s time for traditional banks and FinTechs to start working together to offer customers personalized products that suit the new paradigm, writes LendingClub Senior VP, Financial Health Officer Anuj Nayar in the PYMNTs eBook, “Endemic Economics: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened.”

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO