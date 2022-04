Companies face growing payment challenges as suppliers’ rising expectations for faster payments further complicate remote workplace scenarios in the pandemic’s wake. These challenges are nothing new to Mike Ferretti, CEO of Great Harvest Bread Company. Since joining the company more than two decades ago, Ferretti has divided his time between company headquarters and his primary residence thousands of miles away. That split, combined with the remoteness of the headquarters itself, has made accounts payable (AP) automation essential at Great Harvest since the mid-2000s.

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO