Report: Digital Incentives Boost Customer Loyalty

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
Incentives are a vital part of retail advertising, consisting of rebates, loyalty programs and other rewards for making purchases that encourage shoppers to buy more. Coupons for free products make customers 98% more likely to buy, with sweepstakes increasing the likelihood by 39% and contests by 42.5%. Rebates, one of the...

pymnts

pymnts

