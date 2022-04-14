The Nation's Weather

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.

