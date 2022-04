Tax evasion that occurs through the use of false invoices is an issue that, due to its significance and social consequences, must be considered in any control strategy of a tax administration. It is important to note that the use of false invoices is not only for tax evasion purposes but also for irregular purchases, money laundering operations, corruption in public tenders, payment of bribes, and financial support for organized crime and terrorism.

